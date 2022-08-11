One of the most scenic places for paddle boarding, or a casual float with canoes or inflatable kayaks, is the stretch of the Salmon River from Stanley to Mormon Bend Campground.
I’ve done it many times in a canoe and small raft, and August is a great time.
The two-hour float runs right along Highway 75, so it’s easy to set up a shuttle, especially at Mormon Bend Campground, which has plenty of parking. This stretch also passes other campgrounds, so you can scope out a camping spot for the evening or just pull over and have a riverside picnic.
With the lower flow, the river is gin-clear and you might see the silhouettes of trout against the golden-emerald rocks on the river’s bottom. Mergansers, deer, osprey and other wildlife can be seen as you float along.
If you don’t have the gear, inflatable kayaks or paddle boards can be rented at outfitters, such as the Sawtooth Adventure Company (sawtoothadventure.com) in Stanley. Several companies also run trips on the river.
Even though the river is low, the current is still strong and a life jacket is a must. Always think river safety and keep your eyes peeled a long ways downtream for any hazards, like rocks or tree branches. The so-called “scenic stretch” has riffles and gravel bars to negotiate but most floaters don’t have trouble. The river gets a little more tricky past Mormon Bend Campground.