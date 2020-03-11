Rivers are fascinating with the way rapids are formed and the ways rocks, logs and gravel bars direct the flow.
We raft, fish, swim and just ponder rivers. When was the last time you just sat along edge of a river and became mesmerized the the churning waters?
I’m a river nut, and in winter, like to see what’s under those summer flows. It’s a time when rivers are running low and streambeds are revealed.
You’ll be surprised what’s there.
I like to walk along the Boise River and look at the diversions I’ve canoed over in the summer.
A drive along the Main and South forks of the Payette River reveals why Mixmaster, Mike’s Hole, Go Left and Staircase rapids are so rough. Look at the pattern of the boulders. It’s a way to see why we run certain rapids the way we do.
For anglers, low flows are a chance to see places where fish hang out when the river is higher — gravel bars, hidden logs, cut banks and long cobblestone runs.
The accompanying photo shows the third diversion downstream from Barber Park on the Boise River. Look at some of the gnarly metal and wooden debris that tubers and rafters float over. When you look at the diversion in low flows, it’s certain the run is center right looking downstream. See the small chute almost at the far bank at the top of the photo.
Have fun charting your rivers while the flows are down.