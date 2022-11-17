...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
The Snake River islands in Southwest Idaho provide more than 100 miles of wildlife watching and exploring. They have been protected as wildlife habitat and public lands.
A huge flock of snow geese came out of the foggy clouds in a ghostly V formation flying directly over one of the many Snake River islands in Southwest Idaho. What a lucky sighting. And that sound — a nasal one-syllable honk — is unmistakeable.
Nearby an adult quail was calling a scattered covey into a thick grove of Russian olives.
Huge deer tracks could be seen in soft sand near the river bank signaling the island is a haven for muleys.
The Snake River islands from Glenns Ferry to the headwaters of Brownlee Reservoir are an incredible resource for birdwatchers, hunters, anglers and those just wanting to explore them by boat.
The most easily identifiable islands are the 101 that are under the jurisdiction of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge (headquarters at Lake Lowell in Nampa) and administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. You’ll know them by the official U.S. Fish and Wildlife “goose signs” posted up and down the islands.
Many other islands are under the control of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Fish and Game and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Private islands are usually posted No Trespassing.
It would take a lifetime to explore all the islands but it would be worth trying. They are rich in waterfowl, upland game birds, raptors and a variety of songbirds.
Fall and winter are good times to go, but be aware that they are popular with waterfowl and upland bird hunters.
A lot of the public islands are closed to access from Feb. 1 through July 31 for nesting birds. During this time they can be viewed from the river bank with a good pair of binoculars or spotting scope.
We are so lucky that these islands have been saved for future generations and for important wildlife habitat.