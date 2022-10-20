The Boise River is quiet. No giggles or laughter from tubers and paddle boarders. It’s fall and the river is forgotten by the summer masses.
It takes on a new feeling and look because of extremely low flows. The river is flowing one-fifth of the normal summer flow. Can you still float it?
My Wife and I and the dog decided to give it a try by launching our canoe last week at Barber Park and doing a short run.
First of all, it’s a lot more technical or difficult than floating in the summer because of shallow bottom-scaping riffles, and narrow chutes piling water up against brush-lined banks. The three main irrigation diversions are too rocky to run and should be portaged.
Doesn’t sound too good, does it? Actually, despite being a very tricky run, we did have a quiet riverside picnic and saw some waterfowl and other birds, like kingfishers and herons. We were constantly on the lookout for deer and other critters that you may see when the river is quiet.
Launching at Barber Park was fine, but the moment we started, we encountered two shallow riffles that scaped and bumped the bottom of the canoe.
The first diversion was a short ways downstream and was a horizon line with an inch of water going over the lip. We portaged it on the right bank, climbing over rocks and around poison ivy.
The ParkCenter East Bridge had a tricky curve in the river with a strong boat-rocking eddy.
Soon we were looking downriver at the second diversion, which was a mass of tooth-like rocks clear across the river. The best portage was on the left bank where the new rock stairs go down to the river. Paddlers can carry their canoe downstream just below the diversion. The third diversion can be portaged on the left bank near the beach just upstream from the falls. There’s a portage trail back to the river below the irrigation dam.
We decided not to go all the way to Ann Morrison Park, the normal float trip. Instead, we pulled out at the large parking lot at River Quarry at ParkCenter, which is well upstream from the orange Baybrook Court pedestrian bridge crossing the river.
My wife and I learned a few things about the river at low flow.
The most important thing this time of the year is to avoid a swim in the cold water and cooler daytime temperatures. To avoid that, scout well ahead down river to know what’s coming.
The river is flowing slower and day light is a concern. You probably don’t want to be on the river with the day ending, light fading and temperatures dropping. You also may not want to be on the river in the early morning when it’s really chilly.
We chose not to float past Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, the ParkCenter West Bridge and downstream from Broadway bridge because the river flow is pushed up against obstacles on the bank like overhanging branches. It’s also difficult to navigate the narrow chutes and braided channels.
A life vest is a must. Besides safety, it also provides warmth as an insulating layer. A dry bag with a complete change of clothing is a good idea in case of a swim. Paddle pants and jacket and neoprene booties will help in case you have to walk your canoe over the shallows.
We did have a great time alone on the river, floating along and seeing wildlife and fall colors. We had to see what it was like in low flows.
Floating the river this time is not for beginner canoeists. It takes some intermediate to advanced paddling skills to avoid a swim.
Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.