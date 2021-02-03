Two picnic areas are being developed on the upper end of Lucky Peak Reservoir that will make a couple of neat areas to enjoy the canyon just below Arrowrock Dam.
The areas, Naked Rock and Five Mile, are located between three and five miles off Highway 21 on the road going to Spring Shores and Arrowrock Dam.
Work is being done this winter and the sites have picnic shelters. Five Mile already had a restroom.
The shelters have a unique design for canyon country. I really like the copper colored roof and pagoda look. The ones up the canyon have a single roof, but if you compare the design to one of the main picnic sites between Barclay Bay and Turner Gulch boat ramps near Lucky Peak Dam, you really see the likeness of a pagoda. It has three roofs.
Maybe I’m a picnic shelter nerd or something, but these designs really caught my eye while driving the road this winter. They kind of highlight the desert-sage landscape.
Anyway, the new picnic sites should be completed in time for summer. They will be popular spots in warmer weather when the water level of the reservoir is full. They will also be popular places for picnics in fall and early spring because of their accessibility along the road.
The sites are being developed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the Arrowrock Dam Project.
We can always use more recreation sites and restrooms with the growth in popularity of the outdoors. And believe me, the Arrowrock Road is a popular close-in area for a scenic drive.
These places will be popular for watching raptors, such as eagles, and listening to chukars up on the hillsides. They are also good spots for deer watching.
Enjoy. I can’t believe I really got off on picnic shelters.