More beaches are being exposed at Lucky Peak Reservoir as water levels recede.
Beach goers are finding lots of space to hang out in the sun and water, and the coming weeks should prove great for beach picnics. By the way, the water temperature was 72 degrees near shore last week, ideal for swimming. Don’t forget your life vest.
Another thing, when the reservoir was full water and lapped up into the brush, there wasn’t much room for dogs to romp. With expanses of sand at places like Spring Shores, part of Lucky Peak State Park, it’s becoming dog heaven. More shoreline is also being exposed at Turner Gulch and Barclay Bay near Lucky Peak Dam.
Boaters shouldn’t be too worried. They’ll still be able to launch at Spring Shores and Turner Gulch ramps, and Labor Day Weekend should be a good boating weekend.
I did notice that a lot of the docks at campsites along the reservoir’s shoreline were out of the water while sailing last week, but docks are still in the water at the main boat ramps.
Despite all the doom and gloom about the drought and low water levels earlier in the year, it turned out to be a good boating season at Lucky Peak Reservoir. And, I’m expecting it to be a good fall season too, with the low-water ramps available at Turner Gulch and Spring Shores. Let’s hope so.
Another thing about Lucky Peak Reservoir. It doesn’t get algae blooms like other Southwest Idaho waters and that makes it pleasant for boating and swimming. The reservoir is fed by cold waters from high-elevation areas, as far away at the Sawtooth Mountains.
Enjoy Boise’s premier reservoir whether boating or relaxing on the beach.