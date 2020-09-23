There are a lot of different views of the Black Cliffs looking downriver from Lucky Peak Dam toward the Boise River Diversion Reservoir. The cliffs take on different looks in the heat of summer and cold of winter.
But there’s another view that frames the canyon. It is through the sculptured window frame at the Foote House interpretive center.
It’s the view of the cliffs that pioneer Mary Hallock Foote saw from her home on the edge of the river.
Mary Hallock Foote and her husband, Arthur, were prominent historical figures of the Boise area from 1883 to 1895 and residents of their Canyon House. Arthur Foote was the original developer of irrigation plans for the Treasure Valley. Mary Foote was “was a wife, mother, novelist, illustrator and interpreter of the American West,” according to the U.S. Corps of Engineers’ brochure on the site.
It’s a well-done display. The interpretive site has two 10-foot by 3-foot panels about Mary’s and Arthur’s lives. Two audio displays focus on the words of the couple about the struggles they had. You’ll also find the window frame looking out on the canyon next to a copy of Mary’s illustration showing the same scene.
A bonus is a native plant garden near the display.
The center is worth a stop. I’ve probably driven by the interpretive center hundreds of times on Highway 21 on the way to Idaho City, Lowman and Stanley, and never knew it was there. I stumbled on it while exploring the roads near the dam.
There are hiking and mountain-biking trails in the area and a place to sit and have a picnic. Enjoy a bit of Idaho history with your outdoor pursuits.
You can drive to the center by crossing Lucky Peak Dam and taking the Foote House turnoff.