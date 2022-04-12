Boaters at Lucky Peak Reservoir have had a free ride at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramps for almost two years because of the pandemic, so that recreation hosts would not be vulnerable to Covid by handling cash and envelops from the fee boxes.
That will change May 15 when the federal agency will again charge a $5 boat launch fee. The Corps has installed automated fee boxes at the entrances to boat ramps at Barclay Bay and Turner Gulch near the dam that will take credit cards. They will be similar to fee boxes in parking garages. Boaters will get a receipt to put on the dash of their vehicles in the parking lots. Envelops and cash payments will not be used.
Fees will be charged May 15 to Sept. 15, according to a new sign at Turner Gulch. An annual pass is $40. There is no fee for holders of the Federal Recreation Pass. Other uses, such as hiking, picnicking and swimming, are free. Idaho state park passes are not accepted at Corps’ ramps.
The waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir are rising significantly and the long drive down the Turner Gulch ramp is getting shorter and shorter. Barclay Bay’s ramp was not in the water last week.
So in addition to your life jackets, plug for your boat, fishing gear and other essentials, don’t forget a credit card.