While water levels in a lot of Idaho’s reservoirs have dropped significantly this fall, C.J. Strike Reservoir’s level remains pretty stable, making it the go-to place for late-season boating.
Strike is not a storage reservoir so the water level is high.
This photo was taken from a rimrock bluff above the dam near Idaho Power’s North Park campground a week ago. Idaho Power manages four developed campgrounds around the 7,500-acre reservoir.
C.J. Strike Reservoir backs up the Snake and Bruneau rivers making it a unique place to explore. Both arms of the reservoir feature different landscapes. The Narrows on the Bruneau arm feature a rimrock slot that is fascinating when viewed from cliffs at the dam side of the reservoir.
Besides boating, the reservoir offers excellent fishing for trout, bass and crappie. It is also popular for waterfowl hunting through the winter, if it doesn’t freeze over. I’ve only seen it freeze over a few times in 40 years.
If the weather remains good, the reservoir can offer great boating through October. However, because of the openness and size of the reservoir, winds can come up out of nowhere and waves can be huge. So, watch the weather.
C.J Strike Dam is located about 23 miles south of Mountain Home. For Treasure Valley boaters, it’s about 70 or more miles by taking I-84 east to Simco Road and then the Strike Dam cutoff.