Step into the new year with a First-Day trek.
Nothing gets you in the mood for a year of exploring the outdoors than hitting the trail on the first day of the year.
Nordic skiing, snowshoeing or hiking - just get your bearings straight for 2022. Call it finding your zen for the outdoors. The First-Day trek can be as close as the city park or way up on a snow-covered mountain trail.
Here are my picks for first-day treks:
Ponderosa State Park - The park in McCall announced that Nordic trail grooming has started. The park is one of my all time favorites for exploring the deep woods in winter on skis or snowshoes. I always take a lightweight tarp or Crazy Creek chair in my pack so we can have the trailside picnic. Remember your state parks pass.
Bruneau Dunes State Park - Sticking to state parks, this one provides an easy hiking experience on giant 470-foot sand dunes. The kids will love it. You can go 100 yards or 5 miles. The state park has a picnic area so you can cook up some hot food after the hike. Remember you state parks pass. The park is located a little over an hour from the Treasure Valley. It is reached south of Mountain Home on Highway 51 and then a couple miles east on Highway 78.
Idaho City Park ’N’ Ski Trails - The state trail system in the Boise Mountains, about 30 miles northeast of Idaho City on Highway 21, is open to Nordic skiers and snowshoers. The views from mountain ridges are awesome. Exploring seems endless. There are trailheads at four parking lots along the highway. Some preliminary trail grooming has started. An Idaho Park ’N’ Ski pass is needed to park.
Bogus Basin Nordic Trails - Here’s a quick mountain adventure and it’s only 16 miles up Bogus Basin Road from Boise. Bogus is grooming its Nordic trail system and also offering rentals. It’s a great place for both cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Special arrangements can be made for lessons. Views of the surrounding mountains and valleys are unforgettable from Nordic Highway, the main trail from Frontier Point Lodge. Trail tickets are available at the lodge as are equipment rentals.
Lower Weiser River Trail - Scenes along the Weiser River can be breath-taking in winter and the lower part of the 84-mile trail is at lower elevations and accessible for hiking. I would pick parts of the trail located near Cambridge or Midvale, along U.S. 95, to do out-and-back treks. The southern main trailhead, east of Weiser, is also a good start. The most-northern part of the trail, north of Council and west of New Meadows, is often good for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.
Swan Falls Park and Recreation Area - The park picnic area upstream from Swan Falls Dam is an ideal place for a picnic on a mild winter’s day. There are plenty of places to stroll on a gravel road downstream from the dam or to wander around the big boulders beneath the cliffs. The canyon scenery in winter light is a photographer’s dream. Get there by driving south from Kuna on the Swan Falls Road for 20 miles. Stop along the way to look over the canyon edge for stunning views.