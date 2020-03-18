Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, south of Burns, Oregon, is the place to be in March if you’re a birdwatcher or wildlife photographer.
The refuge attracts more than 340 bird species throughout the year, but early spring can be amazing.
In March you might see sandhill cranes, tundra swans, northern pintails, white-fronted geese, snow geese and also Ross and Canada geese.
I’ve gotten one of my best sandhill crane photos at the refuge in spring.
Waterfowl numbers increase in the area through March and, depending on the weather, usually reach their peak late in the month.
Actually, some of the best wildlife watching can be right near the town of Burns. However, the Blitzen Valley is the best place to see trumpeter swans and greater sandhill cranes.
We are so lucky to have a place like Malheur Wildlife Refuge for its vast habitat for a variety of fish and wildlife.
The refuge is reached from Treasure Valley by taking I-84 and U.S. 20 west. It is about 190 miles or a little over 3 hours.
Motels are available in Burns. RV parks or public campgrounds are near the refuge.
For information and directions call (541) 493-2612 or see fws.gov/refuge/malheur.
The Visitor Center is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is a good place to start and get the lay of the land for wildlife watching and photo shoots.