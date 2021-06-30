Lost Valley Reservoir is a hidden gem for paddling. It’s only 522 acres but provides plenty of peaceful canoeing, flat-water kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding. It’s also a great place for camping, hiking and wildlife watching.
The reservoir is surrounded by conifers, including Douglas fir and lodgepole pines, which provide lots of shady dispersed camping spots near the shoreline where you can launch your kayak a few feet from your tent.
One side of the reservoir has wide-open grassland camping in intermittent pine and fir trees, while the other side has thick groves of evergreen trees.
Lost Valley Reservoir has a boat ramp and outhouses on one side. If you want a developed campground, check out the U.S. Forest Service’s Cold Springs Campground. I stayed there a couple of times and found shady campsites just a mile away from the reservoir.
In my quest for out-of-the-way paddling spots, after a reader requested some ideas, Lost Valley Reservoir immediately came to mind. It is a beautiful forested waterway. It’s like a miniature Payette Lake.
There’s lots to do besides paddling. The area has trails for mountain biking and plenty of forest roads for ATVing.
And, don’t forget the fishing gear. The reservoir is stocked with trout.
Get there by driving 16 miles north of Council on U.S. 95 to Pine Ridge. Turn left on the Lost Valley Reservoir Road and go 4 miles. The one drawback is that the road can be very bumpy and dusty this time of the year.
By the way, the Pine Ridge Store at the turnoff to Lost Valley Reservoir serves meals. The reservoir is fairly close to Council, New Meadows and McCall for supplies.
Keep on paddling in some of the most beautiful waters in Idaho.