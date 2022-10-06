The Boise Ridge Road has always been a bouncy ride, but worth it because of the views of Treasure Valley, Stack Rock, Bogus Basin and the Boise Mountains.
The Ridge Road is a must drive in the fall, as I’ve written before, but what a surprise this year.
The road has been graded and is a smoother ride from the Deer Point cutoff to Eighth Street. Road work was part of a timber sale, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The road is popular with mountain bikers, motorcyclists and SUVers. I usually start the ride at at the intersection of Shafer Butte Road (aka Deer Point Road) with Bogus Basin Road, about 14 miles out of Boise. Once you get to the T intersection (about 3 miles up), turn right (Southeast) on the Ridge Road (National Forest Road 374) and go as far as you like.
Hiking and mountain biking trails splinter off the Ridge Road and take you down into Douglas fir and ponderosa pine hollows.
When you hit Eighth Street Road, it’s steep downhill all the way back to Boise. You can bypass Eighth Street and head over to Aldape Summit and return to Boise down through Rocky Canyon.
When I drove the road a year-ago fall, I was worried it was deteriorating rapidly. Ruts and gullies were getting deeper. Boulders were showing up in the middle of the road.
However, this year it’s a fairly good drive for rigs like Ford Escapes, Rav4s or Subarus. Have fun and keep on exploring forest roads. And, thanks to the U.S. Forest Service and crews for improving one of my favorite drives.