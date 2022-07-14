A raft floats gently down the Main Salmon River, a wilderness trip in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. You can enjoy wild rafts, breathtaking scenery, delicious camp meals and relaxing camps.
The 82-mile float trip on the Main Salmon River through the Frank Church River of No Return is a fascinating lesson in Idaho backcountry history spiced with wild rapids, mellow camping and lots of wildlife.
Ospreys screech as they catch fish for their young in nests in tall snags along the river. Bighorn sheep graze near the river’s banks and sometimes come into your camp. A bear may be seen scrambling through lush thick brush in a burned area.
Bill Bernt, owner of Aggipah River Trips, like other outfitters, is a wealth of information when it comes to the history of the river and he shares that knowledge as he rows a raft downriver. Bernt has met many of the old characters who settled along the river and are no longer with us.
A raft trip down the Salmon River (“The River of No Return”) is a wonderful family vacation. The river is known for its immense canyons, big rapids and sandy beaches. Those big rapids include Split Rock, Salmon Falls, Big Mallard, Elkhorn and Chittum.
While sitting in a raft admiring all the scenery is a wonderful way to float the river, it’s also fun to follow rafts while paddling a small inflatable kayak.
The trip usually takes 5 to 6 days and is unforgettable.
For information on rafting the Main Salmon, go to the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association website at ioga.org.