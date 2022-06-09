The Wallowa Mountain Loop Road from Oxbow to Joseph in northeast Oregon, one of the most scenic drives in the country, is open.
Because of the high elevation and snow, it takes a while in the spring for this road to open. There could still be rocks and other debris on the road, the U.S Forest Service said when it tipped me off about the road opening.
Forest Road 39 is a camping, hiking and photo adventure through old-growth ponderosa pine forests, across glacial-colored rivers and streams, and to unbelievable mountain vistas.
And early summer is the perfect time to take the scenic drive, if you love high-mountain wildflowers.
I’ve written about this route a couple of times over the years and this is a heads-up that the road is accessible.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Although the main route of Road 39 goes about 68 miles from the Oxbow area to Joseph and Wallow Lake, you can make a total loop of 213 miles around the Wallowa Mountains through the towns of Oxbow, Joseph, Lostine, LaGrande, Baker City, Halfway and back to Oxbow, or catch I-84 for a quick trip back to Treasure Valley.
The way I’ve done it in the past is to drive U.S. 95 to Cambridge, Idaho, and then head over to Oxbow, along Brownlee and Oxbow reservoirs.
At Oxbow, head out of the canyon toward Halfway, Ore., but turn six miles out on Forest Road 39 or the Wallowa Mountain Loop Road, also known as the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway.
I love the overlook over Hells Canyon and the camping near the Imnaha River.There’s a main Forest Service campground where the road crosses the Imnaha with amenities like an outhouse, drinking water and developed camping pads. If you want to rough it more or get away from the crowds, there are other camping spots along the river. It’s a nice place to spend several days.
You’ll never get tired of this area no matter how many times you take Road 39.