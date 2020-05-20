Idaho hiking guide author Margaret Fuller, armed with GPS, notebook, hiking sticks, and wearing her familiar sun bonnet, made her way down a trail from the Bighorn Crags campground to an alpine lake.
Along the way, she and her husband, Wayne, checked out the condition of the trail and trailhead.
It was the summer of 2018 and Fuller was driving to remote trailheads around the circumference of the 2.3-million acre Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in central Idaho. It was no easy feat to hit the trailheads, which are hundreds of miles apart — north and south and east and west. Friends and family members accompanied Fuller on the trips, which required four-wheel-drive on boulder-strewn dirt roads and camping out in remote areas.
It was the mission of the 85-year-old grandma of seven to update directions, mileage, road and trail conditions and other tips in the latest edition of her book, “Trails of the Frank Church - River of No Return.”
The guide book is out and available for $20.95 at Fuller’s website trailguidebooks.com or through some book and outdoor stores.
Fuller is no stranger to hikers across the state. Fuller’s first hiking guide on the Sawtooths came out in 1979. Since then she has authored or co-authored nine books, including five hiking guides, a history of Idaho ski areas, a book on wild berries and other natural history.
Fuller’s first hiking experiences in Idaho go back to 1957. Her first Idaho hike was to Bench Lakes in the Sawtooth Wilderness. They took their oldest son along, who was 18 months old at the time, and belted in on a pack frame. There were no baby backpacks in those days.
Fuller shares her experience as a hiking mom in the May issue of Idaho Magazine. It’s a story called “Secret Places” about hikes that she did with her five kids when they were young.
Fuller and her husband continue to walk and hike in their hilly neighborhood in Weiser or on the nearby Weiser River Trail. They went on a Mother’s Day hike with their family.