White head. White tail. Bald eagle alert! It’s always so thrilling to see a bald eagle and the majestic birds are showing up in Southwest Idaho for the winter.
It’s an annual thing so get your eagle-watching fix.
So far I’ve seen bald eagles soaring over the Boise River, Snake River near Grand View and even on the sage and grassy plateau off Simco Road in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. The eagle was perched on a power line in the middle of nowhere. That was a surprise sighting because usually they are spotted closer to water. Nearby, three antelope grazed on desert vegetation.
These birds are always so startling to see because they can have an 8-foot wing span and weigh up to 14 pounds. By the way, females are bigger than males. And another note, if you see one with a white head, it’s a mature bird being at least four to five years old.
In Idaho, large concentrations of wintering bald eagles are found along Lake Coeur d’Alene, Lake Pend Oreille, and sections of the Snake, Salmon, Payette and Boise rivers, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Lucky Peak Reservoir is another good place to see them.
Although some nesting pairs remain in Idaho year-round, the winter population grows because of birds migrating from Canada.
Migrant bald eagles begin to appear in their traditional Idaho wintering grounds in October. Populations peak during January and February, F&G says.
In winter, the birds are primarily concerned with feeding and conserving energy. Bald eagles generally gather near sources of food like rivers, lakes and shorelines. When not actively feeding or searching for food, they perch in favorite trees.
It’s definitely eagle-watching season.