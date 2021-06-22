Want to enjoy an evening under the stars out in the mountains but don’t want to sleep on the ground?
Don’t want to sleep on a leaky air mattress feeling every rock and pine cone under your back?
A nice white wall tent caught my attention on a recent camping trip at a state park in California. I’m a push over for wall tents and stopped in my tracks.
A peek through the slightly opened tent flap revealed a double bed, thick queen-size mattress and high-end cabin-style furniture. There was a full kitchen, lawn chairs and a pair of touring kayaks outside the tent.
If you don’t have camping equipment or just want to go outdoors in style, glamping is the answer. Even if you have all the camping gear you want, maybe you don’t want to pack it all up for a long-distance trip. Having a camp already set up at your destination may be the ticket. And, going high-class might be a fun change.
Glamping is short for glamorous camping and it has become popular from Idaho worldwide. Rates go anywhere from $110 a night and a lot higher. You can rent a luxury tent, cabin, covered wagon and even a tree house.
My search on the internet showed: a treehouse (or lookout) at Fernwood; the 36th Street Urban yurt in a garden in Boise; a ranch yurt in Garden Valley; an Arabian nights glamping tent near Irwin within striking distance of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; a 1950s retro camp trailer at Lava Hot Springs and lots more.
You can become a total glamper exploring all over the place. Even if you are an expert camper, glamping might be something fun to try.
Good glamping.
For information, Google "glamping" or check out these websites: visitidaho.org; tripstodiscover.com; or glamping.com.