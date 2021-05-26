It’s got everything. Railroad tunnels, trestles, gentle downhill runs and beautiful scenes in the remote Bitterroot Mountains of northern Idaho.
The Route of the Hiawatha scenic trail is my favorite bike trail in Idaho and probably the Northwest. It’s so unique. I’ve been on it three times and never get tired of the breathtaking views.
The trail, which straddles the Idaho-Montana state line for 15 miles, will open May 28 in time for the Memorial Day weekend. It will continue to be open through Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The trail, which is a day’s drive from Treasure Valley, is considered the crown jewel of the nation’s rails-to-trails initiative. I fully agree.
It goes through the Panhandle National Forest along an abandoned section of the Milwaukee Railroad. Its gentle 1.6-percent to 2-percent, all-downhill trail goes through 10 dark tunnels and crosses seven sky-high steel train trestles. I once spooked a deer in one of the tunnels and almost fell off my bike.
This highly popular cyclists’ destination also has shuttle bus service so riders don't have to ride back up, although some enjoy that experience.
Along the way, there are also 50 interpretive trailside signs telling the story of the railroad, the people who worked here, the forest, and the area's rich history.
The trail is reached off I-90 east of Coeur d’Alene or north of the town of Avery along the St. Joe River.
Be prepared for the ride of your life.
See RideTheHiawatha.com and SkiLookout.com for more details.