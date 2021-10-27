The Steens Mountain range, about 50 miles long north to south, is a huge 9,733-foot beacon that is ever present from many parts of the Oregon Desert Trail, a network of trails, cross-country travel and two-track dirt roads across Southern Oregon’s high desert.
The range’s snow-capped ridges glow in the low-afternoon, late-fall sun along the newly designated 750-mile route from Lake Owyhee State Park near the Idaho border to an ending point near Bend.
Over the years I’ve been on many parts of the route without even knowing it, like camping on a ridge outside Lakeview, Ore., getting a hamburger and milk shake at the Fields cafe, or exploring the rim of the Owyhee Canyon west of Rome.
The route for me came to light after watching an Oregon Field Guide TV special on the area.
It’s not meant to be a designated trail but a route that can be explored backpacking, SUVing, on horseback or on an ATV.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
It’s a rough teaser to go out and explore the high desert on your own terms, and believe me, there is a lifetime of exploring out there.
You could be star gazing from the Alvord Desert or bird watching at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and be on the route. How about backpacking in the very remote Pueblo Mountains or looking for antelope in the Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge?
Explorers can find businesses and services in 18 communities along or near the route. It’s getting late in fall and there may only be a few weeks to explore parts of the area, so do some research and plan a trip early in the spring. I usually start trekking in the Oregon Desert in snowy, wind-blown March.
The desert trail is a chance to see the Oregon Badlands Wilderness, Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, Steens Mountain, the Pueblo Mountains and the Owyhee Canyonlands on a series of drives or hikes. What a treasure.