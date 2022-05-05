It’s whitewater craziness. It’s a river party. It’s a great road-side spectator sport.
Whitewater boaters from all over the nation hit the Lochsa River along U.S. 12 in north-central Idaho over Memorial Day weekend for one of the most popular unofficial river festivals of the year.
They blast through, or flip and swim through, rapids like Grim Reaper, Bloody Mary, Lochsa Falls and Termination. Non-boaters or spectators can just sit on the bank, have a picnic and watch all the action. One of the places for big action is Lochsa Falls at Mile Post 114.1 on U.S. 12.
The weekend is also a chance to book an outfitter and take one of the best whitewater day trips in the world. Outfitters can be found at resorts near the confluence of the Lochsa and Selway rivers at Lowell.
“It’s definitely still a big event — folks gather from far and wide to enjoy the river together,” says Hunt Paddison of Three Rivers Rafting (threeriversrafting.com).
The event is planned May 28-May 30 this year. There is no group, club or company that puts it on. People just show up.
There are U.S. Forest Service campgrounds along the Lochsa and Selway rivers but they fill up fast for this weekend. You’ll find lodges, RV campgrounds or AirBNBs that still might have bookings but they are probably going fast.
Getting there: Drive north out of Treasure Valley to Grangeville and turn off to Highway 13 to Kooskia. Turn east on U.S. 12 to Lowell.
Get ready for some down-home whitewater excitement.