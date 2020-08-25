The Steller’s Jay swooped into camp and started squawking, interrupting a quiet morning enjoying that first sip of coffee in the western Idaho mountains.
A fellow camper left a bowl of dog food out for a few minutes and two jays zoomed in on it without any fear of who was in camp - people and dogs.
Don’t get me wrong, Steller’s Jays are fun birds. I’ve seen them in campgrounds, in the upper Boise Foothills, and on cross-country ski trails in winter near Banner Ridge.
They’re inquisitive, bold, really smart, and yes, noisy. You’ll find Steller’s Jays in western North America’s evergreen forests at elevations of 3,000 to 10,000 feet. They like campgrounds, flying around in the forest cover investigating everything, and hopping on the ground with their long legs for food scraps.
Cornell Labs “All about birds” says scientists have described 16 subspecies of the Steller’s Jay in North and Central America, which shows the varying combinations of black and blue on the crest, head, and body. I like this source for information on all kinds of birds.
Anyway, we were on our annual huckleberry picking trip in late July. By the way, it has been a good year for these delicious and very sought after berries.
A sign in the campground said to keep food secure to avoid confrontations with bears, which we all know can be a problem. But, to have dark-blue bird zooming around and causing such a stir was a surprise.
You’ve got to love Nature and its surprises.