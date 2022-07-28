...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A jet boat cuts a wake on the Salmon River deep in the heart of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The area is rich in history, wildlife and fantastic scenery around each bend in the river.
The Wind River Bridge, east of Riggins on the Salmon River, is a classic pack bridge and has always fascinated me. I’m a pushover for pack bridges.
I’ve gone underneath it many times floating the river but never explored the terrain reached via the bridge. It’s the main access to the southern part of the 205,796-acre Gospel-Hump Wilderness and Idaho Centennial Trail No. 88, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
It’s definitely expert hiking terrain with the trail climbing 3,200 feet, from 2,000 to 5,200 feet in elevation, in the first 10 miles. Whew! However, the reward for getting to the top are immense views of the wilderness area and the solitude of the backcountry.
The non-motorized trail, open to hikers and pack animals, can be done in a 10.7-mile out-and-back hike. The best hiking seasons are spring and fall. Summer can be very hot with the best times to hike early in the morning. “This is rugged wild country with no cell phone service,” the Forest Service says.
Getting there: Drive about 23 miles up Salmon River Road No. 1614 from Riggins to the Carey Creek boat ramp. For more information, call the Salmon River Ranger District at (208) 839-2211.
The Gospel Hump Wilderness is one heck of a rugged backcountry area and this trail is a way to see it. Get out those trekking poles.