While most anglers troll for kokanee and trout in Lucky Peak, Anderson Ranch and Deadwood reservoirs, there’s something else lurking in the depths. Something that can grow to lunker size and provide trophy fishing — fall chinook salmon.
Idaho’s native chinook salmon are river fish. They migrate to the sea where they grow really big and return to spawning grounds in the state. But landlocked chinook have been stocked historically in the state’s lakes and reservoirs, and waters around the West, to control kokanee salmon populations and provide anglers an opportunity to catch larger and different fish.
The big question is how are the chinook doing and what type of stocking works best. Fish and Game is in the middle of a study to find out and a sign at the Spring Shores boat ramp on Lucky Peak Reservoir urges anglers to participate in the statewide research project.
The project has involved stocking two types of chinook — sterile and fertile — into the three reservoirs. Sterile fish provide managers more control over the number of chinook in the lake. However, sterile hatchery fish don’t survive as well as fertile fish in some waters. For this reason, biologists are looking at the differences in growth, survival and catch rates between sterile and fertile fish.
Chinook can be identified by black gums, black spots on the back and a clipped adipose fin. To aid in the study, anglers are asked to remove a small portion of any fin, place it in provided envelopes and put them in a drop box. The study ends in 2021.
As part of the project, Lucky Peak, Deadwood and Anderson Ranch reservoirs have each been stocked with several thousand chinook fingerlings over recent years.
Typically, most anglers who are trolling for kokanee and rainbows in these waters, may catch younger and smaller chinook in the 14- to 22-inch range, Fish and Game said. Fall chinook might reach about 32 inches and 10 to 12 pounds, but that’s rare. The single largest F&G has seen was 15 pounds.
However, as a sidelight, way back in the ‘80s, a 42-pound, 41.25-inch chinook was caught in Coeur d’ Alene Lake.
Talk about trophy fish lurking in Idaho’s waters.