What’s over the next hill? What’s beyond that curve?
Back roads in the high desert of Oregon and Idaho take you to beautiful mountain vistas, edges of deep canyons and plateaus with carpets of wildflowers.
It has been a finicky spring and I’ve been on roads with an inch of dust that turns into an inch of mud in a matter of minutes. So hang on, be prepared and tread lightly.
Here are a few places to explore on an ATV or in your SUV (check road and weather conditions daily):
ROAD TO SILVER CITY
The road to Silver City from U.S. 95 south of Marsing is a popular riding area. On weekends you’ll see dozens of ATV trailers parked at the intersection of U.S. 95 and the Silver City Road. One of the prime attractions is the historic town of Silver City, which was founded in 1864 soon after silver was discovered at nearby War Eagle Mountain.
Getting there: Take Highway 55 west out of Marsing to the junction of U.S. 95. Head south toward Jordan Valley, Ore. The Silver City turnoff is about 30 minutes from the Oregon-Idaho border.
JORDAN CRATERS ROAD
There is endless riding on the main 24-mile gravel road and on off-shoot dirt roads on the way to Jordan Craters, a geological wonder. Most ATVers park their trailers in pullouts about 4 to 5 miles off U.S. 95 and ride to the craters or other areas like the Birch Creek Historic Ranch on the Lower Owyhee River.
Getting there: The Jordan Craters Roads is off U.S. 95, 7 miles north of Jordan Valley.
OWYHEE BYWAY
The Owyhee Uplands National Back Country Byway goes more than 100 miles from Grand View to Jordan Valley. The main gravel road has lots of access to dirt roads on public lands with endless riding and exploring broad, rim-rocked plateaus that are covered with sagebrush and bunchgrass, and spotted with aspen.
Getting there: The Byway can be reached off Highway 78 just south of Grand View.
OWYHEE FRONT
This designated ATV and motorcycle riding area south of Nampa, which includes Hemingway Butte, Fossil Creek and Rabbit Creek OHV trailheads, features access to hundreds of miles of challenging roads and trails. Not for SUVs.
Getting there: Located between Melba Junction and Oreana on Highway 78, about 45 miles southwest of Treasure Valley.
WILDHORSE RANCH ROAD
This is far out. Just getting to the Wildhorse Ranch Road off U.S. 95 is about 180 miles from Treasure Valley, but the hamburgers and milk shakes at the Fields Station (facebook.com/thefieldsstation) at the base of the Steens Mountain is worth the whole expedition. It’s 50 miles of endless country between U.S. 95 and Fields. Oh, and don’t forget a stop at the Willow Creek Hot Springs about half way.
Getting there: Drive about 120 miles south on U.S. 95 from the Marsing junction of Highway 55 and U.S 95 to the Wildhorse Ranch Road and head west toward Fields, Oregon.