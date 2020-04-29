Sometimes getting out of the car and walking a short distance over a rise will reveal a totally awesome scene, one that may be missed because it’s off the beaten track.
I’ve driven down the road to Leslie Gulch in southeastern Oregon a number of times over the years and marveled over the hoodoo rocks, volcanic-honeycombed geological features and towering spires, in what is described as one of the most stunning landscapes in Oregon.
On one trip, a chukar caught my eye. So I started stalking it for a photo, and followed it over a rise to an arch I had never seen.
I don’t think I could find this arch again because it was off the road and hidden.
Anyway, the landscape of Leslie Gulch is filled with pastel-colored rock formations that are a photographer’s dream. When the light changes you’ll see hues of pink, orange, light brown and even yellow.
When things get back to normal, and you feel like you can go exploring, check out Leslie Gulch. It’s great in the spring. Put it on your bucket list.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s web site labels this section of the Owyhee Breaks, the Leslie Gulch Area of Critical Environmental Concern. It is also listed as a wilderness study area.
Getting there: Two turnoffs are located on U.S. 95 between Marsing and Jordan Valley, Oregon, that lead to Leslie Gulch.
Oh, and don’t forget to hike off the road a ways to find surprising scenery. The desert is vast.