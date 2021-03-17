It’s never too early to think about camping season and planning for it. A lot of low-elevation campgrounds are accessible and good choices for late March and April.
Campgrounds along Hells Canyon, Oxbow, Brownlee and C.J. Strike reservoirs are prime areas because of warmer spring weather and bass, crappie and trout fishing. Idaho Power Company operates four developed campgrounds in Hells Canyon, northwest of Cambridge, and three around C.J. Strike Reservoir, south of Mountain Home, and is encouraging visitors to reserve their spots online now because many popular campgrounds are already filling up.
This is good advice. I’ve seen Woodhead Park on Brownlee Reservoir packed during past spring breaks. You don’t want to drive that far and not get a campsite.
Flush toilets at the campgrounds and at many of Idaho Power’s day-use parks have reopened with social distancing guidelines in place. Showers remain closed. Early-season visitors should bring their own water as well. Water at campsites, where available, won’t be turned on until April 1. See more details at idahopower.com/recreation.
One of my favorite campgrounds is on Hells Canyon Reservoir. It’s really pretty down there in spring and there are nearby hiking trails.