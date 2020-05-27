Picture whitewater paddlers lining up their raft just above Go Left rapids on the Main Payette to make sure they hit the right chute and avoid going into a gnarly hole.
Picture water spraying everywhere and the raft bouncing over waves.
You don’t have to dream about a paddling adventure. The whitewater season has started on all forks of the Payette River, north of Treasure Valley, and outfitters are booking trips.
“We have a super, super water level,” said Kenneth Long, owner of Cascade Raft and Kayak (cascaderaft.com), along Highway 55, north of Horseshoe Bend.
Runoff is lower this year so rafters are getting on the river sooner. In some years, massive high water keeps paddlers off certain sections of the river until mid-June.
Not this year. It’s a great start of the season, according to Long. “Flows are fabulous,” he said.
One thing different this year is group size because of the coronavirus, Long said They are running small parties up to 10 people, such as family groups or people that know each other.
They are not mixing groups to fill rafts, which is a normal practice when not in a pandemic. The strategy of outfitters is to evaluate current Covid-19 guidelines and evolve as restrictions are loosened, Long said. If only two people want to book a trip, they are put in a raft with extra guides on training trips so that there are enough paddlers to power the raft.
June really kicks off the whitewater season on the Payette River system and July and August are prime months.
River outfitters across Idaho, from Hells Canyon to Stanley, are looking ahead to the whitewater season and planning to find ways to operate, said Aaron Lieberman, executive director of the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association. He said information on rafting in Idaho can be found at raftidaho.org.
Grab those paddles!