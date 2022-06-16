Lakes in the Stanley area can get pretty crowded during the height of the tourist season, but one beautiful boating area is often off the radar on busy summer days.
Alturas Lake is an alpine lake in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area at the base of the breathtaking Sawtooth Mountains.
Despite its beauty, the lake isn’t the first choice of campers and boaters heading to the Sawtooth Valley. That’s because it’s just a little farther to go — about 21 miles south of Stanley off Highway 75.
The first choices of Treasure Valley campers and boaters are Redfish and Stanley lakes, which are closer to the mountain town of Stanley.
The extra 30 minutes on the road to Alturas Lake is definitely worth it. The lake, which is a little more than 800 acres in size, offers a place for motor boating, sailing, canoeing, kayak touring and paddle boarding. By the way, personal watercraft are not allowed.
Alturas Lake has a day-use beach, picnic area and plenty of U.S. Forest Service campsites. It is also known for trout fishing. And there’s a good opportunity for hiking in the Sawtooth Wilderness on nearby trailheads.
This is a good year to visit Alturas Lake. It has been 50 years since the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which includes the lake. The SNRA was designated in 1972 by an act of Congress. We are so lucky that conservationists and federal lawmakers had the foresight to save this area for future generations. I can’t even imagine not having public lands like the SNRA.
Getting there: Once in Stanley, head south on Highway 75 for 21 miles. Then turn west on Forest Road 205 for a few miles.