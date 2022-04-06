The Snake River Canyon, about 10 miles from Swan Falls Dam to Celebration Park, is immense, but most hikers only see half of it.
That half, the section on the east and northeast side of the river, is easily accessible by the Swan Falls Road out of Kuna. Once in the canyon by the dam, most people stick to that side of the river.
But the other side of the river, the west side, adds another aspect too exploring the canyon. Old desert roads go all the way from the river to the town of Murphy in Owyhee County.
I’ve explored some of the west side going across the Guffey Bridge by Celebration Park, but never hiked all the way back up to the dam. However, to see a lot of that area farther upriver, hikers can just cross the Swan Falls Dam. Yes, it’s open every day.
The gate locks automatically at dusk, so you can’t go across, but you can still return after dark, according to Idaho Power.
Getting across the dam adds a whole new dimension to hiking in the Snake River Canyon.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
And while you’re crossing, the historic powerhouse museum at Swan Falls Dam will reopen starting April 23 after a two-year closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 3 for self-guided tours. Visitors are also encouraged to check out the interpretive signs in the adjacent park that provide more details about the geologic and cultural history of the area.
The dam was built in 1901 to provide electricity to nearby mines. It’s the oldest hydroelectric generating site on the Snake River. Idaho Power built a new power plant in the mid-1990s and turned the old plant into a museum.
The day-use park and campsites at Swan Falls are also open. Camping is free and sites are first-come, first-served.
Boat ramps above and below the dam are also available.