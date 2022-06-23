Whoa! Step back. Yikes! That’s the biggest, baddest and most beautifully lush poison ivy I’ve seen in a long time.
It popped up out of nowhere along a city street where I’ve never seen it before.
It seems I do a poison ivy alert every year. I stumbled upon it last week and figured a lot of newcomers don’t know the extent of how much is out there.
Poison ivy and I have had a long history since my first case as a 5-year-old where I had it seriously from head to toe. It finds me wherever I go. It’s like, if I was hiking down a trail avoiding the vines, the wind would suddenly come up and wave a limb right at me. My dog loves running right through it and then hitting me with her wagging tail.
I’m poison ivy paranoid. I think I can get it breathing the same air as the plant.
Seriously, scientists say that higher levels of CO2 are causing increases of poison ivy across the nation, sometimes up to 150%. In Southwest Idaho, higher temperatures last summer caused a significant increase in the plants, according to local botanists.
Any time land is disturbed, poison ivy finds a place to grow. There’s a lot of development going on.
Poison ivy is fully leafed out now across Idaho and it’s pretty potent. It’s a beautiful, robust green this time of the year and can be easily missed when hidden in willows or blackberry bushes.
It should be the Idaho state plant. I’ve seen it along the Boise, Payette, Salmon and Snake river drainages. It’s lush along the Bruneau River and the Snake River in Hells Canyon. Pretty much, anyplace there’s recreation, there’s poison ivy.
Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades and has had poison ivy dozens of times. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.