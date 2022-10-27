Bighorns blend in with Hells Canyon’s cliffs and can be difficult to see. Every so often stop, get out of your rig and scan the canyon. Sometimes the sheep have tags in their ears or collars for tracking research.
Seeing bighorn sheep is an unforgettable experience and fall can be a good time to try to get a glimpse of these wonderful creatures.
I’m getting reports that bighorns are being seen around Brownlee Reservoir and other areas of Hells Canyon. They’re at a distance and you’ll probably need good binoculars or a spotting scope.
Wildlife watchers on the canyon’s scenic drives are also seeing deer, elk, mountain goats and bears. In fact, there are more bear sightings than usual. And get this, bears have taken a liking to boats launching below Hells Canyon Dam. They’re getting on the boats looking for coolers and food.
Anyway, it is a good time to scan the canyons, slopes and ridges in Hells Canyon. There are a couple of ways to see the canyon: from Huntington, Ore. or Cambridge, Id.
The Brownlee-Oxbow-Hells Canyon road trip can be done from driving northwest out of Cambridge on Highway 71 and hitting all three reservoirs on the way to Hells Canyon Dam, where the paved road ends.
The visitor’s center downriver from the dam is a good spot to pull up a lawn chair and spotting scope and scan high up the Idaho side of the river for mountain goats.
Camping is available at Idaho Power campgrounds along the way (idahopower.com; click on Community and Recreation).
Another access point to Brownlee Reservoir is from the I-84 exit for Oregon’s Farewell Bend State Park. Business U.S. 30 goes north to Huntington. From there the Snake River Road continues north along the west side of the reservoir toward Richland, Oregon. Locals in Huntington say the gravel road is good but there are some steep spots. Bighorns were spotted high on the slopes from this road.
Year-around camping is available at an RV park, Oasis on the Snake (oasisonthesnake.com).
Both routes are scenic drives and even if critters are shy, the geology and vast lay of the land make it worth the drive.