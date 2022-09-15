Urban wildlife can get pretty used to city life, whether it’s a hawk perched near a backyard bird feeder picking off sparrows or bobcats hunting lawn bunnies.
When I came across a photo I took a number of years ago of deer swimming in the Boise River among tubers and rafters, I couldn’t help think how valuable the river is as a wildlife corridor in the middle of Treasure Valley.
What got me thinking about this was Ada County’s final tally of floaters this summer, which came out to 150,000. I’ve heard that tally could be double or more when you take into consideration those floaters who don’t rent boats and aren’t recorded in the numbers. Anyway, the river is a continuous stream of floaters in the summer.
While the river is known as a floaters’ paradise, it’s also good to know that it is very important for wildlife. Deer, mink, eagles, ospreys, mergansers, mallards and kingfishers depend on the river for living space in the trees, brush and grasses along its banks. That’s called the riparian zone. Rainbow trout, brown trout and whitefish depend on adequate flows in the river.
As the fall and winter seasons approach, wildlife watching and walking the river become a more popular activity than floating. Plan your river hikes and take time to see other parts of the river that you don’t normally walk.
As the float season winds down, it’s a good time to remember that our precious Boise River is more than tubing, it’s a very important home to fish and wildlife in the middle of busy and growing city.
I’m really grateful to those visionaries back in the 60s and 70s, who realized the value of the river for wildlife and recreation and set plans in motion to create the Greenbelt. In 1969 the first plan was adopted and the first Boise Greenbelt committee was established.
Sit down on a rock on the edge of the river, listen to the birds and watch for deer or mink, and really appreciate an incredible resource.