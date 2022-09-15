Support Local Journalism


Urban wildlife can get pretty used to city life, whether it’s a hawk perched near a backyard bird feeder picking off sparrows or bobcats hunting lawn bunnies.

When I came across a photo I took a number of years ago of deer swimming in the Boise River among tubers and rafters, I couldn’t help think how valuable the river is as a wildlife corridor in the middle of Treasure Valley.

