After driving about two hours from Boise on Highway 21, the moment of truth was just about to come.
I turned the camper off the pavement onto the dirt road and there it was — a camp trailer already in our most favorite campsite at the edge of the mountain meadow on a bluff above a creek.
This was a Thursday afternoon, not a Friday evening. Campsites seem to be at a premium this summer, even earlier in the week.
Luckily, we headed out of town in early afternoon with plenty of daylight to find a backup campsite. We had scouted some other nearby campsites in past summers and ended up finding a nice one in a timbered area overlooking the creek and a meadow.
As we wound our way out of Boise and toward the mountains around Stanley, I noticed campers in some of the darnedest places. Several pitched their tents right in boggy areas near a creek. Others were just off the shoulder of the highway with the noise of traffic whizzing by.
Nothing will turn off first-time campers more than a bad experience in the wrong campsite.
Here are a few tips on pitching your tent or parking your camper in the right spot:
Leave town early enough so you won’t be looking for a campsite in the dark.
Have a backup plan in case the campsite you had in mind is taken. It’s good to scout areas on prior campouts.
Don’t choose a site in a creek bottom — it’s buggy and also draws cold air in the morning.
Stay a couple hundred feet from a creek, close enough to get water but not to stomp down creekside vegetation.
Pick a site on a bluff overlooking the creek so that the breeze blows away flies and mosquitoes. It also will be slightly warmer in the morning up away from the creek.
Camp in areas that have been used over time and have already been impacted. Don’t set up a camp in a pristine, undisturbed spot.
If you are camping in a developed campground, avoid the campsites closest to the outhouse. Although it’s a shorter walk at night, if the breeze is in the wrong direction, you’re going to get a whiff of something you don’t want to smell. There will also be foot traffic and slamming toilet lids all night.
Stay away from dumpsters — smell and bears or other critters.
Camp well away from a busy highway or road; good sites are often just a short drive down a forest road.
Good camping.