A stroll along the sandy river bank at low-flowing Diversion Reservoir offers a lot of romping for dogs.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky

Treasure Valley dog owners are always looking for a place to walk their dogs. Sometimes I think dogs get bored on the same old walk (maybe that’s the owner’s feeling).

Anyway, in my quest to find dog walks, I’ve discovered Discovery Park, a small park below Lucky Peak Dam, about 8 miles outside of Boise. It’s part of Lucky Peak State Park.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

