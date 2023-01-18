...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above
5000 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A stroll along the sandy river bank at low-flowing Diversion Reservoir offers a lot of romping for dogs.
Treasure Valley dog owners are always looking for a place to walk their dogs. Sometimes I think dogs get bored on the same old walk (maybe that’s the owner’s feeling).
Anyway, in my quest to find dog walks, I’ve discovered Discovery Park, a small park below Lucky Peak Dam, about 8 miles outside of Boise. It’s part of Lucky Peak State Park.
I’ve passed it thousand times going to the mountains and also canoed the area in the summer, but hadn’t visited it in the winter.
Idaho State Parks says it’s an excellent place for dogs to play and that’s a big paws up.
The park is well known for paddle boarding in the summer when Diversion Reservoir is full. The reservoir is down to river level in winter and there’s plenty of sandy shoreline for dogs to romp.
Hiking down the shoreline to Diversion Dam is about 2 miles for a lot of romping.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
On a mild winter day, the park is a quiet place for a picnic lunch. An outhouse is available.
Some dog owners cross Lucky Peak Dam and go down to the Mary Hallock Foote Interpretive Park where they can access the other side of the river along Diversion Reservoir. That’s the wilder side of the river with a lot of hiking. It’s a really wild place up against the basalt cliffs.
Nearby Sandy Point is another portion of the state park where it’s quiet this time of the year and great for walking the dog through winter until May 1.
And get this, Sandy Point has a disc golf course that is open through the winter until May 1.
There are lots of places for dog owners and their pets close to town, and for a change of pace.