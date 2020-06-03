Stand on the edge of an Idaho high-mountain meadow in late spring and listen.
Be still and really listen. There it is. The gurgling or gargling sound of sandhill cranes. They’re out in meadows across the West this time of the year doing courtship dances.
It’s a neat sight and a highlight of any bird-watching or photo trip.
I stumbled across several pairs last week while scoping out Marsh Creek Meadows, off Highway 21, northwest of Stanley.
Chances are you won’t see them while you’re driving 60 mph down the road. Get off in a highway pullout, pull out the binoculars, and listen.
The sandhill crane is one of my favorite birds. I’ve seen them already this spring in small desert creek meadows, northwest of Jordan Valley, Ore.; around the Centennial Marsh near Hill City; and in meadows around Stanley. Other places they can be seen include: Bear Valley in Central Idaho, Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore.; and at Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Idaho.
By the way, Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge is home to the largest nesting population of sandhill cranes in the world, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge. Over 200 breeding pairs have been counted here some years.
Spot a pair of sandhill cranes and it will make your bird-watching trip.