Step to the edge of the Bruneau River Canyon overlook and whoa! The width and the depth the the canyon is astounding. If you’re wary of heights, get down on all fours and peek over the edge. The opposite rim is 1,300 feet away and the distance from rim to riverbed is 800 feet.
Bruneau Canyon is a little over an hour from the Treasure Valley and makes a great day outing. There’s also a possibility of seeing pronghorns and hawks and falcons.
The overlook near the northern end of the 60-mile canyon, is a place to see the wild and scenic Bruneau River tumbling out of the Bruneau-Jarbidge Wilderness. The rivers carved through the basalt and rhyolite canyon, a landscape which was also shaped by volcanism and glacial melt.
The really cool thing about the overlook is that it offers easy access to view vast desert and canyon lands in a wilderness area for which we are very grateful.
I’ve had some readers tell me they have already visited the overlook this month, especially on 50-degree sunny days.
The area is maintained by the U.S. Bruneau of Land Management, the federal agency overseeing the preservation of the area.
When you walk to the edge of the canyon, hang on to your hat, literally. It’s mind boggling, and yes, usually windy. A wind gust can send your hat sailing across the canyon.
Getting there: From the town of Bruneau, take the Hot Springs Road 15.6 miles to the Canyon Overlook sign.