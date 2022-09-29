A couple ponders the Snake River near Ontario, Oregon. The Snake River across Southwest Idaho and Southeast Oregon has miles of natural areas to explore.
There’s something about sitting next to a river and listening to rippling waters, birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees. Or, just watching birds.
The Snake River through Southwest Idaho and Southeast Oregon is a magnet for fall migrations of waterfowl and other birds, and a great time for seeing everything from owls to hawks to wood ducks.
Fall and winter is a great time to explore so many sections of our major river. Here are my favorite places for sitting by the Snake River:
Three Island Crossing State Park in Glenns Ferry. It is easily reached off Interstate 84. It has camping, picnic and hiking areas near the river.
North of the Bruneau Duck Ponds in the C.J. Strike Wildlife Management Area near Idaho 78 and across from Bruneau Dunes State Park south of Mountain Home.
Below C.J. Strike Dam, south of Mountain Home. Idaho Power has a couple of parks in the area.
Swan Falls Dam in the Snake River Birds of Prey area is south of Kuna. Check out Swan Falls Reservoir upstream of the dam and then the river downstream, which offer a variety of riparian habitats.
Celebration Park, south of Nampa in the Birds of Prey area. The park has easily accessible picnic areas, docks, trails and restrooms.
Farewell Bend State Park is about 25 miles northwest of Ontario, Oregon, off Interstate 84. It has camping, picnicking, hiking trails and a boat ramp.
Take the time to just sit by the river and take in all Nature has to offer.
Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.
