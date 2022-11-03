Nothing stops you dead in your tracks on a scenic drive faster than tamaracks blazing yellow on a mountain filled with evergreens.
Tamaracks look like giant flames scattered throughout the deep, dark-green forest and present breathtaking scenes for photographers and tree huggers.
The tree fascinates newcomers to mountain country leaving them wondering how can a tree with needles turn yellow and then lose its needles in late fall?
The tamarack we see in Idaho’s mountains is actually western larch. It’s a deciduous conifer, which means its needles lose their chlorophyll in the fall and turn an incredible yellow and orange. Then the needles drop for the winter.
There’s also an eastern larch or tamarack, and according to history, this conifer was named tamarack by native American Algonquians. It means “wood used for snowshoes.”
It’s definitely tamarack season. I was on a drive along Highway 55 and U.S. 95 last week going and coming from steelhead fishing on the Salmon River near White Bird.
Tamaracks were glowing at Cougar Mountain and Smiths Ferry along 55 and also along the upper Weiser River Trail along U.S. 95 between Council and New Meadows. The upper Weiser River Trails would make a great hike.
Tamaracks should still be showing their beauty this week.