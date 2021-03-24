The really good backcountry ski season is just beginning. If you like 50-degree weather, lots of sunshine and shirt-sleeve Nordic skiing, then this is your time of the year. It won’t last long. Snow will go fast in April.
We hit the Banner Ridge Park ’N Ski Trail, 25 miles northeast of Idaho City, last week and skiing was fabulous.
My wife, Julie, and me, and the dog, hit the trail shortly after noon when the snow started to soften up making ideal conditions for kick and glide and carving turns.
Idaho Park ’N Ski trails from Gold Fork to Banner Ridge are only groomed after a significant snowfall this time of the year. However, trails are packed and when snow softens, conditions are good. In spring, I don’t like going out early and trying to ski on hard and icy trails or crusty slopes.
The Banner Ridge Trail is one of my favorites because it runs along a main ridge in the Boise Mountains overlooking the beautiful South Fork of the Payette River Canyon. You can actually see Red Mountain to the north in the Salmon River Mountains. It takes a steep 1.3-mile climb to get to the ridgeline but once there, the terrain is unbelievable.
Banner Ridge, the oldest state-run Park N’ Ski trail system in Southern Idaho, is reached by driving Highway 21, about 60 miles northeast of Boise. It is the third Park N’ Ski area along the highway between Mores Creek and Beaver Creek summits. A restroom is available at the trailhead.
An Idaho Park ’N Ski permit is needed for parking. For information: parksandrecreation.idaho.gov. Under Actitvities, select cross-country skiing.
Good skiing, and don’t forget plenty of sunscreen; oh, and chocolate chip cookies.