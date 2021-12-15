Coworkers play a laid-back round of disc golf at Ann Morrison Park last week. The course is popular throughout the winter and great as a holiday activity. The new layout features 18 holes of challenging play, and starts off the American Blvd. entrance to the park.
The white disc sailed across the lawn at Ann Morrison Park almost hovering just in front of the disc-golf cage before it fell slightly short.
Still, the group of players making the rounds wowed at the flight of the disc, which was a finesse shot sailing so smoothly in the air.
Disc golf is always a “wow” activity during the holiday season in the Treasure Valley where there are dozens of courses to try.
Holiday disc golf, if you want to call it that, is a laid-back way for families or coworkers to gather for exercise, fresh air and conversation after putting on the yuletime calories.
“It’s a way to get out of the house during the holidays,” said Jason Oxsen, owner of 208 Discs (208discs.com), a disc golf shop in Boise. “We play all winter.”
In fact, the Gem State Disc Golf Club has a winter tournament series going on. Check out discgolfscene.com and click on tournaments.
“There’s an explosion in the sport,” said Oxsen, whose shop is about a mile from Ann Morrison Park.
You can see that at the park’s 18-hole course where there is someone playing all the time.
The park is popular because it takes golfers across manicured lawns, and near challenging water features and trees. It’s one of the most scenic courses with views of Boise’s skyline and the snowy Boise Front.
Even though courses across the valley can get pretty busy, there’s always a jovial atmosphere while families, and coworkers taking a break from work, play through.
Here are some other courses suggested by Oxsen: Eagle Island State Park, Mallard Park in Caldwell, West Park or Osborne Park in Nampa, Kuna Park, Settlers Park in Meridian or the Sandy Point Unit of Lucky Peak State Park.
So, if you need to get the kids out of the house or need to burn off calories after all those holiday goodies, toss a disc. It’s a walk in the park in the Treasure Valley.
