...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Grande Ronde River flows through Hilgard Junction State Park, just a few minutes northeast out of LaGrande, Ore. Go ahead, dangle your feet in the refreshing waters while making that long drive to the coast.
The Grande Ronde River is refreshing as it winds through shade trees at Hilgard Junction State Park, just northeast of LaGrande, Oregon.
The state park has pleasant campsites and picnic sites but I don’t necessarily consider it a destination.
When driving to the coast for an ocean fix, I-84 can get pretty long and boring.
That’s why I’m always looking for unique places to stop for lunch, a break for the dog, or a quick overnight camping spot if I can’t make it all the way to the coast or to Boise.
Hilgard Junction State Park is next to Interstate 84 at its intersection with Highway 244 near the Grande Ronde River.
The park offers camping and daytime activities among the cottonwoods and ponderosa pines. It even has a horseshoe pit.
The river flows through the park, enticing kids of all ages to dangle their toes, wade or swim in the cool waters.
OK, if you stop for a break or a quick overnighter, the park has 18 primitive sites with water nearby; paved parking at all sites (can accommodate self-contained RVs); restrooms with flush toilets; and an Oregon Trail interpretive shelter.
It’s open for day use and camping April 22 to Oct. 12.