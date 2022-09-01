Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Grande Ronde River is refreshing as it winds through shade trees at Hilgard Junction State Park, just northeast of LaGrande, Oregon.

The state park has pleasant campsites and picnic sites but I don’t necessarily consider it a destination.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments