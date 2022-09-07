Support Local Journalism


Getting up and going outside the RV or tent in the middle of a chilly night in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains takes a little doing, especially if you don’t want to leave a warm sleeping bag.

Bundle up. It can be rewarding because the Stanley area is an International Dark-Sky Reserve covering 1,416-square miles where the stars and Milky Way jump out at you like Christmas lights.

