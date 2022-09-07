...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Here’s a look at the night sky along one of the creeks northeast of Stanley. It doesn’t get any darker than camping in the Dark-Sky Reserve of Central Idaho.
Getting up and going outside the RV or tent in the middle of a chilly night in Idaho’s Sawtooth Mountains takes a little doing, especially if you don’t want to leave a warm sleeping bag.
Bundle up. It can be rewarding because the Stanley area is an International Dark-Sky Reserve covering 1,416-square miles where the stars and Milky Way jump out at you like Christmas lights.
The reserve from Sun Valley and Ketchum to Stanley is unique because there are only 11 others in the world. It takes in two wilderness areas and miles and miles of backpacking trails and campgrounds.
The best way to guarantee seeing the night sky is to avoid busy campgrounds where large RVs have outside night lights or those close to towns, ranches and farms that will have lights all night.
Check out less busy campgrounds or undeveloped camping areas, or better yet, go backpacking and totally leave the lights behind.
We camped in an undeveloped camping area on the edge of the Sawtooth Wilderness area away from Highway 21 and with no other campers around us. When the sun went down, it got so dark it was beautiful.
The stars popped out in such a brilliance. The Milky Way lit up the dark night. Shooting stars caught our eyes.
You can set the alarm for well after dark, crawl out of the sleeping bag, wrap up in a blanket, and sit in a camp chair watching the night sky. (Some of us don’t need an alarm. We just have the call of Nature in the middle of the night.)
We are so lucky that folks had the foresight to set aside the Central Idaho Dark-Sky Reserve and also the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which is celebrating 50 years.
Enjoy. Camping in Idaho’s Dark Sky Reserve is a unique experience with the brilliance of a night sky.