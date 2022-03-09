Snake River Trail No.102 in Hells Canyon is one of the earliest backpacking trails in the state and takes trekkers up the river canyon between Oregon and Idaho, winding around countless granite outcroppings and past steep drop-offs plunging hundreds of feet toward the river.
The trail, part of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, is accessible as early as the last weekend in February and early March.
The six-mile trail on the Idaho side of the river goes south from Pittsburgh Landing to Kirkwood Ranch, a U.S. Forest Service historic ranch.
The weather in the canyon can be mild this time of the year and I’ve actually hiked in shorts and a t-shirt. However, if a storm rolls in you could be in snow and bundled up in storm gear.
The canyon is an unforgettable experience. Everything about it is massive, making hikers feel miniscule. Its west rim (located in Oregon) rises 5,632 feet above the river; while the east side (in Idaho) reaches to 8,043 feet.
The really neat thing about this hike is that Kirkwood Ranch offers backpackers a campsite with restrooms, tent spots, picnic tables, fire rings, and a water supply. It’s pretty cushy backpacking, and the ranch campground is a good jumping off point for day hikes farther up the canyon. If you’d rather get a boat ride upriver and camp doing day hikes, Killgore Adventures (https://killgoreadventures.com) takes hikers upriver by jet boat.
To get there, head about 150 miles north on U.S. 95 to Riggins, where you can pick up last-minute supplies. Continue north on U.S. 95 for 27 miles and take the Deer Creek Road west over Pittsburg Saddle to Pittsburg Landing on the Snake River to the trailhead. A sign on U.S. 95 clearly marks the turnoff.
Trail No. 102 is located at the Upper Pittsburg Landing trailhead. By the way, there’s no need to carry a lot of drinking water in early spring when the side creeks are running. Hikers can filter water as they go. Watch for poison ivy and check for ticks. Rattlesnakes aren’t typically out yet early in the season.
As hikers approach Kirkwood Ranch they drop about 400 feet to the valley floor near the river where campsites are located. What an incredible hike.