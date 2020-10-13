There’s a rainbow of colors at the MK Nature Center in Boise — from the rainbow trout underwater to leaves falling on the sturgeon pond, creating a mosaic of oranges, yellows and reds. Adding to the colors is the bright plumage of wood ducks perched on branches hanging over the pond.
Look underwater, too. Want to see a sturgeon? Time’s getting short. Sturgeon are still active but will slow down and hide for the winter in November. They won’t come out again until March.
The underwater stream display is one of the key features at the Nature Center any time of the year. It’s easy to get hooked on fish watching and fish photography as trout dart back and forth and up and down.
While observing nature, the center also is a popular place for families to take their holiday card photo because of the bridges, pathways, pond and other natural areas.
Crowds have decreased at the center with cooler weather and visitors can find the MKNC located between Boise’s Municipal Park and Greenbelt. The Center is not obvious from Walnut Street.
The Visitor Center is open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. The grounds remain open every day, from dawn to dusk.
The Center is just a nice place to take a break with Nature, especially this time of the year.