The basalt canyon and Black Cliffs along the Boise River are striking from vantage points along the Oregon Trail east of Boise. The snow-covered Boise Front only adds to the breath-taking scenery.
The Oregon Trail Recreation Area, along Highway 21 across from Surprise Valley, is an excellent winter hike and history lesson.
The area has a variety of trails totaling 4.5 miles and a detailed interpretive kiosk with Oregon trail history and some of the best preserved Oregon Trail ruts.
I’ve passed this trailhead countless times over the years and never stopped. Last week we checked the place out.
The trailhead is impressive with an interpretive kiosk resembling a giant covered wagon. It’s really cool.
Trails include the Historic Oregon Trail, the Kelton Freight Trail and several other historic trails with information signs along the way where you can learn about people who travelled the routes over 150 years ago.
The trails are open to hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding, allowing access to the Oregon Trail ruts with views of Diversion Reservoir on the Boise River. Traveling upriver, trail users can get to the Lucky Peak Recreation area and Bonneville Point.
The recreation area is easy to find. Go east on I-84 and take the Gowen Road-Highway 21 exit traveling toward Lucky Peak Reservoir. The trailhead is on the right just before the Highway 21 bridge.
This area is a fascinating history lesson with great trails. Hike in the footsteps of the pioneers.