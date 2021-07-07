Stand in one spot on the trail above the Heaven’s Gate Vista, high in the Seven Devils Mountains above Riggins, and you can do a 360 and see several extraordinary mountain ranges.
It’s pretty impressive. Peaks in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana reveal themselves on distant horizons. It’s incredible to see the Seven Devils, Bitterroot, Wallowa, Salmon River and Western Idaho mountains from one spot.
The vista, at more than 8,400 feet, is reached by a drive from U.S. 95, just south of Riggins.
While on the trail, turn in another direction and you’ll barely see the bottom of Hells Canyon and Snake River, which is about 7,200 feet below the surrounding ridges. When you look toward the south and southwest, you’ll see 9,400-foot peaks, and from two campgrounds in the area, you can set up a spotting scope and look for mountain goats.
By the way, the campgrounds are at major trailheads to Seven Devils peaks and beautiful alpine lakes with plenty of trout.
Plan a campout up on top of Heaven’s Gate and Windy Saddle. Get there from Riggins by heading south on U.S. 95 for about a mile.Turn right onto Forest Road 517 and go 17 miles to the Seven Devils Campground (just west of Windy Saddle Campground). From the parking lot, Heaven’s Gate Lookout and the nearby vista are 1.25 miles further down road 517.
July is definitely the month to be hiking high-mountain ridges and this is one of them.