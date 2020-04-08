It’s so cool to be walking along rivers and marshlands in the valley and hearing that familiar “oo-eek, oo-eek,” or a slight rising and falling whistle.
It’s a wood duck flying through dense timber and landing in a tree or on a log.
A duck in a tree? In addition to having webbed feet for paddling, wood ducks also have sharp claws to perch in trees. It really looks strange.
Like their name implies, they are a wood duck. Their compact bodies, with short wings, are built for buzzing through woody areas and they can do acrobatic maneuvers through the trees.
To say that wood ducks are beautiful is an understatement. The plumage is iridescent and each sighting is a joy.
However, biologists say consider yourself lucky to see wood ducks today. Woodies were almost extinct in the late 1800s because of commercial hunting and loss of habitat. Another important factor is that they needed cavities in trees for nesting and older trees were disappearing.
I don’t remember seeing as many woodies while roaming the Boise River in the 1970s but today is a different story.
We’re lucky because populations have increased across the country and the survival and recovery of wood duck numbers in North America is called a wildlife success story.
Some attribute it to volunteers and wildlife agencies building wood duck nesting boxes because of the shortage of tree cavities. Wildlife organizations also have saved woodie habitat. Stands of trees are coming back because of protection of riparian areas.
However, one problem today is that wood duck nesting boxes aren’t being maintained and other critters are taking them over. The boxes also fall apart and become death traps for baby wood ducks. If volunteers build nesting boxes, they have to be maintained. That goes for nesting boxes for other birds, too.
I’m just grateful today that when I roam the Boise River, I see lots of woodies and each sighting is memorable.