A fresh four inches of snow muffled the sounds in the forest along a ridge just northeast of Idaho City. The woods were quiet. Aspens were silent. Douglas fir trees were ladened with snow and remained still on the windless November day.
We’re in a transition period for hiking at low- and mid-elevations. The snow in many of those areas is not deep enough for cross-country skis or snowshoes, but deep enough to make regular hiking shoes a path to frozen toes.
My idea is that the transition period in the mountains is Sorel hiking season. Sorels or winter pac boots, are perfect for walking in several inches of snow and provide the warmth and waterproofness needed when walking in snow.
Winter pacs are boots with leather uppers and rubber bottoms. They are often lined with wool or synthetic insulation. Some have Thinsulate insulation. Besides Sorel, L.L. Bean, Kamik, LaCrosse and others provide winter pac boots. I live in my Sorels all winter long and use them for snowshoeing when the snow is deeper.
Many trails and forest roads at mid elevations around Idaho City, in the lower Boise and Eagle Foothills, up near Lucky Peak and Arrowrock reservoirs and out in the desert areas south and west of Marsing are perfect for strolling in snow when there’s three and four inches.
Don’t get me wrong, I like skiing and snowshoeing, but sometimes it’s nice to experience the peacefulness of just walking in snow, whether it’s up on the mountain or in a city park.
Enjoy a snowy stroll and pack along those winter pacs.