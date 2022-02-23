The sqawking of a great blue heron breaks the morning stillness at Montour Wildlife Management Area along the Payette River between Horseshoe Bend and Emmett.
The 1,350-acre wildlife management area is a great place for a winter bird-watching stroll through a variety of cottonwood river bottoms, wetlands and ponds along the river.
It is a really unique area that was established for upland and waterfowl nesting and breeding and is cooperatively managed by Idaho Fish and Game and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The best way to enjoy the WMA is to park in the first pullout that you find and just start walking the roads. You can also park at the entrance to the Montour Campground, which is closed for winter, and walk in and have a picnic.
Some sections of the WMA are closed from Feb. 1 to July 31 to protect nesting birds so stay on established roads. The area is also a wintering area for a small herd of mule deer. During certain times of the year visitors can see snowy egrets, Virginia rail, bald eagles, great horned owls and screech owls. Both species of owls nest on the WMA.
By the way, the 6-acre campground is open May 1-Oct. 31 with amenities and Nov. 1-Nov. 30 as pack-in pack-out.
The fact that Montour Valley is growing with development, it’s great to have this high-quality river bottomland being protected for wildlife.
Getting there: The WMA is located along Highway 52 between Horseshoe Bend and Emmett, about 9 miles upstream from Black Canyon Dam. The entrance is at the Triangle turnoff.
Discover a hidden wildlife area and a place for a casual winter stroll. Bring along binoculars — there goes a hawk.